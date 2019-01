ANIPLEX USA: Blu-Ray Release Date Announced For GANCREST WAR And SAO ALTERNATIVE: GUN GALE ONLINE

is really setting up its year with some exciting Blu-Ray releases. The first of which includes the series,. The series is planned to be released in two box sets; the first of which will be released on April 23rd and the second will be ringing in the fall season with an August 20th release date. Luckily, these releases will be loaded with some fun and interesting goodies. Each set will have an English dub and a rigid box packaging with exclusive booklets!Also this yearwill be releasing the Blu-Ray versions of! The series will also have a two part release; the first part is releasing on March 26th and the viewers can spend the summer with part two on May 21st. The sets will be sure to have the English dub of the series while also containing cards, exclusive booklets and also a collection of postcards. Excited for the upcoming releases? Open up spots for the library and share your thoughts in the comments!