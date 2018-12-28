AO-CHAN CAN'T STUDY! Anime Series Shares New Trailer And Cast
The official DMM pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 58-second trailer for the upcoming comedy romance anime adaptation of author Ren Kawahara's manga series Ao-chan Can't Study!. The video shows several scenes of the first episodes of the series, it introduces the main characters of the show, Ao-chan's struggle with her crush and gives broadcast schedule information.
Staff
Director: Keisuke Inoue
Series Comp: Michiko Yokote
Character Design: Miwa Ooshima
Studio: SILVER LINK
The new cast members announced are portraying the main characters of the show (left to right):
Azumi Waki as Ao Horie
Junta Terashima as Kijima
Kenjiro Tsuda as Hanasaki Horie
The last chapter of comedy manga series, Ao-chan Can't Study!, has been published and thus the series comes to an end. However, fans of Ao's adventures can look forward to the just-announced new sequel series that promises to bring a "slightly more grown-up" Ao-chan. The last issue of the first series was published in the January 2019 issue of the Shonen Magazine Edge and the new sequel will launch on January 17. There are no details of the sequel right now, however, as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
The manga series is written and illustrated by Ren Kawahara, Kodansha publishes it in the Shonen Magazine Edge and Kodansha USA has the North American license. The series has been running since October 2015 and has 5 volumes out right now.
Kodansha Comics has a sample for fans to read before they buy. As of right now, the company has 3 volumes available for sale. The official anime site has several chibi versions of Ao-chan, showing different facial reactions and the animation style it will take.
The studio behind this anime adaptation, Silver Link, is known for work like: Kokoro Connect, Chivalry of a Failed Knight, Masamune-kun's Revenge, Miss Caretaker of Sunohara sou and Strike the Blood. The pattern here is the ecchi tag. However, Ao-chan, does not fall under that category.
When Ao was in kindergarten, she smiled ear-to-ear as she told her classmates how her father, a bestselling erotic author, chose her name: "A as in apple and O as in orgy!" That day still haunts her ten years later as she studies with a single goal in mind: to get into an elite university and achieve independence from her father once and for all. She has no youth to misspend and no time to think about boys...until her classmate, "King Normie" Kijima, approaches her with a shocking confession of love. She tries to lose Kijima, but he just can't take a hint...and as her mind runs wild with dirty thoughts, she realizes her father has totally influenced her!
Ao-chan Can't Study! hits screens on April 2019
