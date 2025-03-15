ARCANADEA Anime Announced With First Teaser Image Unveiled

The upcoming TV anime series Arcanadea, based on Kotobukiya’s original bishoujo figure line, has officially unveiled its first teaser image. The sci-fi fantasy series is set to air on TV Asahi, though a release date and additional details remain under wraps. Check out the official teaser art that was revealed from the anime's official X / Twitter page down below:

Originally launched in December 2021, the Arcanadea figure series quickly gained popularity, selling over 300,000 units to date. The figure line’s producer and planner, Shohei Chiba, has worked alongside artist necömi, who designed the main characters, bringing their unique futuristic and fantasy-inspired aesthetics to life. necömi is a popular illustrator who is known for her video game and Vtuber character designs. Which explains why the character looks the way she does.

For those unfamiliar with Arcanadea series of model kits by Kotobukiya, the female character we see on the teaser art is named Lumitea. While much is not known about the character or the lore of other characters in the model kit lines, we are sure to get more details and learn more about the lore around them when the anime releases and as we get closer to it releasing.

At the end of December last year we got the official announcement of the anime adaptation. Illustrator necömi, who serves as the chief character designer for the Arcanadea line, published an illustration celebrating the announcement of the TV anime adaptation. Check it out down below:

While the anime’s cast, staff, and release date have yet to be confirmed, the announcement and teaser image suggest that fans can expect more details in the coming months. We could also expect more details or announcements to come out of the AnimeJapan 2025 event that will occur later this month. With its blend of high-tech sci-fi elements and elegant fantasy designs, Arcanadea could be a unique and interesting anime adaptation.

As excitement builds for Arcanadea, fans can expect further updates, including casting news, staff reveals, and possibly a first trailer at AnimeJapan 2025. Stay on the ready as this figure-to-anime adaptation prepares to make its mark!

What are your thoughts on the news? Have you heard of this line of model kits or this show getting an anime before? Will you be keeping track of this show and it's announcements in the future? Let us know what you think in the comments below! As usual, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!