Around 2.5 Million FUNimation Accounts Reportedly Compromised In Data Breach

Have I been pwned?, a a site the researches data breaches has reported that 2.5 million accounts have been compromised in a data breach. Hit the jump and check out the details.

Have I been pwned? and Viglantes websites have reported that a data breach of FUNimation's subscriber accounts happened sometime last July. Have I been pwned? has the total accounts that were compromised at 2,491,103, while Vigilante totals 2,513,525 accounts.



What did the data miners get off of FUNimation accounts? The sites list usernames, dates of birth, email addresses, and passwords as the information that was stolen.



FUNimation has yet to comment or announce any data breach. Our advise to all subscribers out there is to change your password, email (if possible) and username ASAP in order to protect any other information that could be used. Hopefully nothing comes of the data breach, but better safe than sorry.

Visit Our Other Sites!

Posted By: KILLAMOJO

Member Since Member Since

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]