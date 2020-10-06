ASCENDANCE OF A BOOKWORM PART 2: New Episode Release Dates Have Been Revealed

The new episodes of Ascendance of a Bookworm are coming to Crunchyroll! There are even new casting reveals for the English dub! Hit the jump to find out when to expect the new episodes to part 2!

Ascendance of a Bookworm is an isekai story that has a much more slowed down pace than many would expect. Miya Kazuki launched the novel series back in 2013, and from there, the books spawned a light novel series and later a manga and anime.

The novels tell the story of a college-aged girl who tragically passes away after an accident and awakens in a fantasy world, as the sickly five-year-old daughter of the kind. Still, with a love of books from her previous life, the young girl has a desire to make a library and be surrounded by books, a dream with the added conviction of learning that her kingdom is mostly illiterate!

The pureness of the story has pulled in a lot of fans, since the initial release of the books. Once the first part of the anime released, the interest in the series grew even more as fans continue to wait for more content from the franchise.

Thankfully, the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect the series as most of the series was already completed before any delays were announced! Due to that fact, the two new OVAs, titled episode 14.5 parts 1 & 2 are on their way to stream on Crunchyroll.

Another impressive reveal is the announcement of the English dub cast, which includes the voice talent of Reba Buhr (Pokemon), Jeannie Tirado (Tower of God), and Lisa Reimold (Gundam Build Divers RE: rise) to name a few. The English dub is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on June 20th.

Ascendance of a Bookworm is a great feel-good series to be watched by all fans of isekai. Make sure to share some of the things you may like form the series in the comments!

Ascendance of a Bookworm follows the life of college student and aspiring librarian Motosu Urano who is transported to another world after an unfortunate accident. When she is reborn as Main, the daughter of a poor soldier, she makes it her mission to make books more freely available to everyone in this new world.



Ascendance of a Bookworm is streaming on Crunchyroll now!