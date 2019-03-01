ASHITA SEKAI GA OWARU TOSHITEMO Film Previews Its Theme Song In New Trailer

The official SHOCHIKUch YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.05-minute promotional video for the upcoming anime film Ashita Sekai ga Owaru toshitemo. The video shows how the main relationship in the film will play out, the antagonists of the film, a couple of action scenes and gives a peek at the animation style.
This movie will premiere in Japan on January 25, 2019. The actors consist of: Yuuki Kaji, Maaya Uchida, Yoshiki Nakajima, Sayaka Senbongi, Aoi Yuuki and Inori Minase. Below you can find a group shot of the actors.
Yuuhei Sakuragi is both directing and writing the script for the movie and Aimyon has theme song performances. There is no information on other staff members. The main characters in the story are Kotori Izumi and Shin Hazama, that will be the couple of the movie.
The movie has Shin's mother die when he is young and Kotori watches him from afar. However, when they enter their third year in High School, things take a turn, the introduction video states "another 'me' appears from another Japan." Cryptic as it can be.
Shin has shut his heart ever since his mother died when he was young. His childhood friend Kotori has been looking after him ever since. Now that they are in the third year of high school, and it seems like they can finally move forward, another Shin from another Japan has suddenly appeared in front of them.
Ashita Sekai ga Owaru toshitemo is out on January 25, 2019
