ATTACK ON TITAN: Season 3 Part 2 Release Date Revealed In Japan

Attack on Titan is one of those anime series that arrived with such an impact and momentum that it forced its way into the forefront of the genre, as one of the most influential and genuinely good series out there. With that the manga is still continuing and and the accompanying show is moving ahead at a steady pace. Now two and a half seasons in, the series decided to not follow a 50 episode season formula, to focus on higher quality animation and shorter seasons. With that the series has recently concluded the first part of its third season, with the promise of part two coming very soon. Well now, as per a new trailer, we have the Japanese release date of season 3 part 2, check it out below!







With the new trailer, we now know the series will be releasing in Japan, on April 28th. hopefully this will give us the chance to have an idea of when the dub will release or even a way to watch the subbed version! Excited for the season's return? Share your thoughts in the usual place!