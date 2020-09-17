B: THE BEGINNING Check Out A New Unboxing Video Celebrating The Release Of The First Season

With the first season of B: The Beginning officially released, a brand new unboxing video of the show's special edition has been released. Hit the jump to check out what's included!

When B: The Beginning premiered on Netflix, audiences were not prepared for the journey that he show would take viewers on. A mixture of Death Note and K, the action/mystery series, instantly succeeded in both Japan and the west.

Since the completion of season 1, the fans have been waiting for the now-confirmed second season to be released. While that wait may take a little longer than expected, there is still something awesome to keep those waiting entertained.

Today markets the official release of the first season of the series on Blu-Ray/DVD and Digital. With that comes a ton of never before seen footage (like an interview with show creator Kazuto Nakazawa)! To celebrate, Shout! Factory released a brand new unboxing video of the ULTIMATE Collection, which features a 160-page hardback book, 21 song soundtrack, and three art cards along with the series itself!

Will you be adding the hit series to your anime collection? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to check out the trailer and unboxing videos below!















The tiny city-state of Cremona has been shocked by a string of gruesome murders. As only vicious killers are being targeted, and from an enigmatic mark left at each crime scene, people call this mysterious executioner, “Killer B”. When former detective Keith Kazama Flick is called back on duty after an eight-year-long hiatus, a new team assembles at the Royal Investigation Service with the purpose of putting an end to the bloodshed. But Keith appears burdened by too many ghosts from his past. And as much greater and ominous scheme starts emerging, he will need to come to terms with them all.



B: The Beginning is available now in both the standard version and the ULTIMATE Collection!