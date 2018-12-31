BANG DREAM! Season 2 Has Been Licensed By Sentai Filmworks

The anime dubbing and streaming company Sentai Filmworks has announced that it acquired the distribution rights to the second season of music comedy anime series BanG Dream! Garupa Pico. The company will be distributing the anime to the following countries: United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Latin America, and Central America.



Select digital outlets will be offering the series as a simulcast in the winter 2019 season and will feature a home video release. BanG Dream! premieres its second season on the following networks on January 3rd: TOKYO MX, BS11, KBS and three others.

Seiya Miyajima acts as both director and character designer for the series, Kou Nakamura provided the original story, Kenshiro Morii is chief director, Hisayoshi Hirasawa produces the sound and BanG Dream! Project produces the series. The theme song is Picotto! Papitto!! GARUPA☆PICO!!! by Kasumi, Ran Aya, Yukina and Kokoro. Asuka Oda wrote the lyrics and Ryota Suemasu did the composition as well as arrangement.

The original anime series aired from January 21, 2017 to April 22, 2017 and has 13 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has the North American license and the studios Xebec as well as Issen animated it. The manga series has been running since April 8, 2016 and is written and illustrated by Mami Kashiwabara.