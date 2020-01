BEASTARS: Official Date Released For The Anime's Netflix Release

New anime series, Beastars, has recently been teasing its Netflix release to fans with no release date, until now. Hit the jump to find out when the series will reach the streaming service!

The furry murder mystery romance Beastars finally drops March 13th! Join anxious wolf boy Legosi on his journey to solve a friend’s murder and, even harder, understand his feelings toward dwarf rabbit Haru. #Beastars pic.twitter.com/EtFhUMmcB0 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 13, 2020

Paru Itagaki's romance/ murder mystery manga, has been telling fans that the Netflix release of the series would be coming "first thing in 2020". However, there were no official release dates set for the series yet. That is until Netflix's Twitter revealed, in a new trailer, the date that the anime would finally release. Check it out right here!Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!releases in Netflix, in English, on March 13th!