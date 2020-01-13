BEASTARS: Official Date Released For The Anime's Netflix Release
Paru Itagaki's romance/ murder mystery manga Beastars, has been telling fans that the Netflix release of the series would be coming "first thing in 2020". However, there were no official release dates set for the series yet. That is until Netflix's Twitter revealed, in a new trailer, the date that the anime would finally release. Check it out right here!
New anime series, Beastars, has recently been teasing its Netflix release to fans with no release date, until now. Hit the jump to find out when the series will reach the streaming service!
Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Beastars releases in Netflix, in English, on March 13th!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]