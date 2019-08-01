BIRTHDAY WONDERLAND Anime Film Shares First Trailer And Visuals
The official Warner Bros YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second promotional video for the upcoming anime film adaptation of children's book Strange Journey From The Basement, Birthday Wonderland. The video introduces the story to the viewers, its characters as well as voice actors and gives various previews of the actual film without spoiling the plot.
Staff
Director: Keiichi Hara
Script: Miho Maruo
Character Design: Ilya Kuvshinov
Cast
Mayu Matsuoka as Akane
The new visuals feature the main character of Akane. One image has a super close-up on her and the other one has her floating in the sky looking confused. The anime film has an April 26 release date in select theaters in Japan.
The story revolves around self-confidence lacking Akane. She meets Hippocrates, an alchemist, before her birthday as well as Hipocrates student, Pipo. These two tell Akane they have a mission to save the world. Akane joins them and they start their adventure from the basement known as Wonderland. Akane is later called Wonderland's savior.
Birthday Wonderland is out on April 26
