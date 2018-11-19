BLACK LAGOON Shares New Commercial For Its Volume 11

Studio Madhouse's upcoming 11th volumes of adventure crime seinen anime series, Black Lagoon, has released a television commercial. Here is more information.

The official SundaGXch YouTube channel has uploaded a new tv commercial for the upcoming 11th volume of the adventure crime anime series Black Lagoon. The narration in this video is done by Megumi Toyoguchi who voices Revy. The commercial is fast and goes for 30 seconds, it gives quick action scenes from the volume and serves as a tease for fans, it does not reveal much of the story.



The first anime series ran from April 8, 2006 to June 24, 2006 and has 12 episodes. Sunao Katabuchi directed it, Jun Nishimura, Mitsutoshi Ogura and Junya Okamoto write it. The second anime series titled Black Lagoon: The Second Barrage aired from October 2, 2006 to December 18, 2006 and has 12 episodes. The same staff worked on this project. There is no word on a third season.





