BOOGIEPOP WA WARAWANAI Anime Releases Television Commercial

Studio Madhouse's upcoming horror mystery psychological anime series, Boogiepop wa Warawanai , has released a new television commercial. Here is more information on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second television commercial for the upcoming horror mystery anime series Boogiepop wa Warawanai or Boogiepop Never Laughs. The video has new footage from the series, its shows off the mystery aspect of the show and previews the theme song "shadowgraph" by MYTH & ROID. The series premieres on January 4 in the following TV networks: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS, BS11 and two more.

Cast

Chiaki Kobayashi

Shino Shimoji

Ayaka Suwa

Junya Enoki

Aoi Ichikawa

Ayana Taketatsu

Kouki Miyata

Taku Yashiro

Kana Ichinose

Yoshimasa Hosoya

Yoshiaki Hasegawa

Kana Asumi

Youji Ueda

Kana Hanazawa

The original creator is Kouhei Kadono, Koji Ogata did the original character design, Shingo Natsume is directing, Tomohiro Suzuki is under series composition and script, Hidehiko Sawada is in charge of overall character design, kensuke ushio produces the music, Boogiepop and Others PARTNERS produces the series and MADHOUSE animates the project.

The previously-confirmed voice cast is the following: Aoi Yuuki as Boogiepop, Saori Oonishi as Nagi Kirima, Aoi Yuuki as Touka Miyashita and Kazuko Suema as Reina Kondou. The ending theme is "Whiteout" by Riko Azuna.

The previous anime series titled Boogiepop Phantom aired from January 5, 2000 to March 22, 2000 and has 12 episodes. This series was animated by studio Madhouse, directed by Takashi Watanabe who also wrote the storyboard, Youta Tsuruoka was the sound director and Masao Maruyama produced it. This new upcoming series is not a sequel.

