CHILDREN OF THE SEA, PROMARE And More Submitted For Animated Feature Oscar

4 Anime films have been submitted for nomination of an Animated Feature Oscar. Here are the four projects in that list, more information on them and the rest of the animated projects.

4 anime films have made the list of submissions for the Animated Feature Oscar. Children of the Sea by Ayumu Watanabe and animation by Studio 4C, Okko's Inn written by Kitaro Kousaka and animation by Studio Madhouse, Promare written by Hiroyuki Imaishi and animation done by Trigger, Weathering With You written by Makoto Shinkai and animated by CoMix Wave Films.



These four projects are in consideration for a nomination, they are not nominated as of right now. If they get to the next stage we will let you know. The nominations will be revealed on January 13, 2020 and the ceremony where the winner is chosen will take place on February 9, 2020.



Children of the Sea is the only film of these four anime projects that does not have a release date for the United States. Promare has an expected release date of 2020 and the other two films can be found online at select retailers. COTS was released in May 19, 2019 in Japan. If a release date for the US is announced, we will let you know.



Here is a list of other animated projects in the list of submissions for the Animated Feature Oscar nomination.

Abominable

The Addams Family

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Another Day of Life

Away

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Dilili in Paris

Frozen II

Funan

Genndy Tartakovsky's ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

The Last Fiction

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Marona's Fantastic Tale

Missing Link

Ne Zha

Pachamama

Rezo

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Spies in Disguise

The Swallows of Kabul

This Magnificent Cake!

The Tower

Toy Story 4

Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris

White Snake





