CIRCLET PRINCESS Anime Shares Second Promotional Video And New Key Visual

The official DMM pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.32 minute trailer for the upcoming action school anime series Circlet Princess. This video introduces the chararacters, the setting of the anime and shows several action scenes, giving fans a preview of what the show has to offer. The cirpri-anime website also shared a new key visual for the series which includes the main characters of the show in their uniform and holding weapons ready for action.

Hideki Tachibana is directing, saitom is the original character designer, Kazuyuki Yamayoshi helps with character design and Nachi Kio is under series compostion. The voice cast is the following: Mai Gotou as Nina Avelin, kaori Mizuhashi as Ayumu Aizawa, Hitomi Nabatame as Reina Kuroda, Saki Nakajima as Miyuki Kasahara and Juri Nagatsuma as Yuuka Sasaki.

Lantis is producing the series and Silve Link is the studio animating it. The manga series that inspired this anime is titled Circlet Princess: First Bout and is based on the game titled Circlet Princess. The manga has been publishing since January 27, 2018, it is written and drawn by Ponkotsu Works and Dengeki Maoh does the serialization. The game is a web browser project that was developed by DMM Games.

