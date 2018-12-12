CITY HUNTER Anime Film Reveals Its Official Title, Trailer And Cast

Studio Sunrise's upcoming action adventure anime film, City Hunter , has revealed several new things: an official title, trailer and cast. Here is more information on the film.

The official City Hunter website has revealed the official title of the upcoming anime film, a new trailer and additional cast. This film adapts the classic manga written and illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo. This new trailer previews the ending theme song "Get Wild" by TM Network, which is also featured in the City Hunter anime series. Here is the new cast:

Marie Iitoyo as Ai Shindō, a model and female college student who hires Ryo as a bodyguard

Kōichi Yamadera as Shinji Mikuni, Kaori's childhood friend

Houchu Ohtsuka as Vince Englert, a mysterious arms dealer



Cast

Akira Kamiya as Ryo Saeba Kazue Ikura as Kaori Makimura Harumi Ichiryūsai (Youko Asagami) as Saeko Nogami Tesshō Genda as Umibozu Mami Koyama as Miki

City Hunter is out on February 8, 2019 and will have present-day Shinjuku as the setting. The manga series was published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1985 to 1991 and has 35 volumes. The anime series aired from April 6, 1987 to March 28, 1988 and has 51 episodes.