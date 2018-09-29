CONCEPTION Anime Series Has Revealed Two New Key Visuals
The official Conception Anime website has shared two new key visuals for its upcoming series. The first picture features the characters: Talua, Lilith, Lily, Mirai and Suu. The second visual features Mahir protecting Ikki while holding a sword.
Studio Gonzo's upcoming harem magic fantasy anime series, Conception, has released two new key visuals. Here is more information on the cast, staff and series.
The series will be directed by Keitarou Motonaga, Shinichirou Ootsuka (original creator) is supervising the project, Manami Numakura and nano perform theme songs.
The opening theme is Star light, Star bright by nano and the ending theme is Desires by Manami Numakura.
The voice cast is the following:
Yuuki Ono as Itsuki Yuge
Emiri Katou as Mahiru Konatsuki
Yukiyo Fujii as Yuzuha
Aya Endou as Arie
Saki Fujita as Femiruna
The anime has a release date of October 10, 2018.
On his high school graduation day, Itsuki's cousin, Mahiru, tells him that she's pregnant. Just then, a gate of light emerges and transports the two into the world of Granvania. In this land, "Impurities" have been causing a disturbance to the Stars, ultimately plunging Granvania into chaos and disorder. And Itsuki, now revealed to be one who is fated to meet with the "Star Maidens", is seen as Granvania's last hope and was thus given the task to produce "Star Children" and combat the "impurities". And unless the task is complete, Itsuki may never be able to return home.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]