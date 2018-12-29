COP CRAFT Light Novel Series Gets Anime Adaptation

Author Shoji Gatoh's action light novel series, Cop Craft: Dragnet Mirage Reloaded , will be getting an anime adaptation. Here are the details on the upcoming project.

Author Shoji Gatoh's action light novel series Cop Craft Dragnet Mirage Reloaded has opened up a website for its upcoming anime adaptation. The series has a 2019 release date and a billboard in Akihabara district announcing the anime has been spotted with the following promotional image.





The light novel series is written by Shoji Gatoh and illustrated by Range Murata; it has been published by Shogakukan with the Gagaga Bunko imprint since November 2009 and has 6 volumes out right now. The latest volume was released on October 18, 2016 and has not released any since.



The series is described as a "buddy police action" project with the two main characters of Detective Kei Matoba and Knight Tirana. There is no information on the anime's staff or cast, however, as soon as more details pop up, we will let you know.

San Teresa City — a city where over two million immigrants live from both worlds. As a result, there are the haves and the have-nots. Here is the world's newest "city of dreams." But in the shadow of the chaos, crime is rampant: drugs, prostitution, and weapon trafficking. The detectives who stand up to these heinous crimes are in the San Teresa City Police. When the detective Kei Matoba and the alternate-world knight Tirana — two individuals who differ in gender, personality, and even world of origin — meet, an incident erupts. Two worlds. Two justices. From this, the curtain rises on a buddy police action story!