COP CRAFT: New Promo Revealed For Upcoming Anime Including The Opening Song

Cop Craft is a brand new series coming out that mixes the buddy cop story with fantasy. Hit the jump to see the brand new promo and opening song!

What happens when a rift in reality opens up not only a new world but new friendships? This is exactly the situation that set Shoji Gatoh's Cop Craft Dragnet Mirage Reloaded, light novel series into motion. The series followed a Detective Kei Matoba and an alternate reality knight named Tirana as they stop both traditional crime and crime of the magical sort in this buddy cop story. The series began in November 2009 and now, almost ten years later, the series is finally getting a brand new anime! Check out the promo to Cop Craft right below!







The promo features Masayoshi Oishi perfoming the song, "Rakuen Toshi", which will be the opening of the series. Excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments! Cop Craft premiers in Japan on July 8th.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE