Crunchyroll Adds Four More Series To Its Winter 2019 Simulcast Lineup

Crunchyroll has added four new series to its winter lineup. Here are the titles coming in and some information on them. Date a Live III , The Quintessential Quintuplets , ENDRO! , and B-PROJECT-Zeccho .

Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has announced four new series coming in to its winter 2019 simulcast lineup. Date a Live III, The Quintessential Quintuplets, ENDRO!, and B-PROJECT-Zeccho. Date a Live III is out on January 11 and has not revealed its territories yet. Quintuplets is out on January 10 and will be available worldwide excluding Asia and the Middle East.



ENDRO! is out on January 12 and will be available in: North America, Latin America, UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Finally, B-PROJECT is out on January 11 and will be available in the U.S. and Canada.



Continuing Series:

One Piece

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS

GeGeGe no Kitaro

Black Clover

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Case Closed

Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan

Meow Meow Japanese History

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

A Certain Magical Index III

Future Card Buddyfight Ace

CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD

Run with the Wind

Ace Attorney Season 2

Monster Strike the Animation

RADIANT

Fairy Tail Final Season

Sword Art Online Alicization

Hinomaru Sumo

Anisong Station

BONO BONO 3rd Season