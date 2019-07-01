Crunchyroll Adds Three New Series To Its Winter Simulcast Lineup

Crunchyroll has revealed three new series to its winter 2019 lineup and their premiere dates as well. The three new anime series are: Rinshi!! Ekodachan, My Roommate is a Cat and Rainy Cocoa sideG. Rinshi!! is out tomorrow, January 8, and will be available worldwide excluding Asia.

The official My Roommate is a Cat website has revealed the amount of episodes the first season of the upcoming series will have. The anime is listed with 12 episodes and will have three home video releases.

Staff

Director - Kaoru Suzuki

Series Composition - Hitomi Mieno

Opening Theme - Unkonwn World by Schrodinger's Cat adding Kotringo

Ending Theme - Kimi no Tonari Watashi no Basho by Yoshino Nanjo

Studio - Zero-G

Cast

Haruka Yamazaki as Haru

Kensho Ono as Subaru Mikazuki

Ayumu Murase as Hachi

Kenjirou Tsuda as Roku

Yoshiki Nakajima as Yuugo Oukami

Chika Anzai as nana Oukami

Shun Horie as Hiroto Yasaka

Hiro Shimono as Atsushi Kawase

Tomokazu Sugita

Hisako Tojo

Megumi Toyoguchi

Daisuke Ono

The manga series that inspired this anime is written by Tunami Minatuki, llustrated by As Futatsuya and serialized in the Comic Polaris magazine by Flex Comix. It has been publishing since June 4, 2015 and has 25 chapters out right now.

Roommate is out on January 9 and has not revealed the territories having access. Finally, Rainy Cocoa will be out tomorrow as well and will be available worldwide excluding China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao and Taiwan.



Here are the series receiving new international dubs:

In Another World with My Smartphone

Dub languages: German, Spanish, French, Portuguese

Interviews with Monster Girls

Dub languages: Spanish, Portuguese

Joker Game

Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese

Orange

Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese

Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese, German

The Ancient Magus' Bride