Crunchyroll Adds Three New Series To Its Winter Simulcast Lineup

Crunchyroll has revealed three new series to its winter 2019 lineup and their premiere dates as well. The three new anime series are: Rinshi!! Ekodachan, My Roommate is a Cat and Rainy Cocoa sideG. Rinshi!! is out tomorrow, January 8, and will be available worldwide excluding Asia.
The official My Roommate is a Cat website has revealed the amount of episodes the first season of the upcoming series will have. The anime is listed with 12 episodes and will have three home video releases.
Staff
Director - Kaoru Suzuki
Series Composition - Hitomi Mieno
Opening Theme - Unkonwn World by Schrodinger's Cat adding Kotringo
Ending Theme - Kimi no Tonari Watashi no Basho by Yoshino Nanjo
Studio - Zero-G
Cast
Haruka Yamazaki as Haru
Kensho Ono as Subaru Mikazuki
Ayumu Murase as Hachi
Kenjirou Tsuda as Roku
Yoshiki Nakajima as Yuugo Oukami
Chika Anzai as nana Oukami
Shun Horie as Hiroto Yasaka
Hiro Shimono as Atsushi Kawase
Tomokazu Sugita
Hisako Tojo
Megumi Toyoguchi
Daisuke Ono
The manga series that inspired this anime is written by Tunami Minatuki, llustrated by As Futatsuya and serialized in the Comic Polaris magazine by Flex Comix. It has been publishing since June 4, 2015 and has 25 chapters out right now.
Roommate is out on January 9 and has not revealed the territories having access. Finally, Rainy Cocoa will be out tomorrow as well and will be available worldwide excluding China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao and Taiwan.
Here are the series receiving new international dubs:
In Another World with My Smartphone
Dub languages: German, Spanish, French, Portuguese
Interviews with Monster Girls
Dub languages: Spanish, Portuguese
Joker Game
Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese
Orange
Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese
Recovery of an MMO Junkie
Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese, German
The Ancient Magus' Bride
Dub languages: German, Spanish, Portuguese
The company also revealed the continuing series going into the remaining of winter 2019:
One Piece
Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS
GeGeGe no Kitaro
Black Clover
BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
Case Closed
Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan
Meow Meow Japanese History
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
A Certain Magical Index III
Future Card Buddyfight Ace
CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD
Run with the Wind
Ace Attorney Season 2
Monster Strike the Animation
RADIANT
Fairy Tail Final Season
Sword Art Online Alicization
Hinomaru Sumo
Anisong Station
BONO BONO 3rd Season
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime