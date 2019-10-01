Crunchyroll Adds Two New Anime Series To Its Winter Simulcasts

Crunchyroll has added two new series to its winter lineup. Here are the titles coming in and some information on them. Mysteria Friends and Grimms Notes the Animation .

The winter 2019 season in Crunchyroll is just getting bigger and bigger. The company has announced two more anime series entering its simulcast lineup. The two new animes are Grimms Notes The Animation and Mysteria Friends. Grimms is out on January 11 and Mysteria hits screens on January 20.

Other recent additions to the winter simulcast lineup are: Date a Live III, The Quintessential Quintuplets, ENDRO!, and B-PROJECT-Zeccho. Date a Live III is out on January 11 and has not revealed its territories yet. Quintuplets is out on January 10 and will be available worldwide excluding Asia and the Middle East.

ENDRO! is out on January 12 and will be available in: North America, Latin America, UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Finally, B-PROJECT is out on January 11 and will be available in the U.S. and Canada.

Continuing Series:

One Piece

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS

GeGeGe no Kitaro

Black Clover

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Case Closed

Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan

Meow Meow Japanese History

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

A Certain Magical Index III

Future Card Buddyfight Ace

CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD

Run with the Wind

Ace Attorney Season 2

Monster Strike the Animation

RADIANT

Fairy Tail Final Season

Sword Art Online Alicization

Hinomaru Sumo

Anisong Station

BONO BONO 3rd Season

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Here are the series receiving new international dubs:

In Another World with My Smartphone

Dub languages: German, Spanish, French, Portuguese

Interviews with Monster Girls

Dub languages: Spanish, Portuguese

Joker Game

Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese

Orange

Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese

Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese, German

The Ancient Magus' Bride

Dub languages: German, Spanish, Portuguese



