Crunchyroll Adds Two New Anime Series To Its Winter Simulcasts

The winter 2019 season in Crunchyroll is just getting bigger and bigger. The company has announced two more anime series entering its simulcast lineup. The two new animes are Grimms Notes The Animation and Mysteria Friends. Grimms is out on January 11 and Mysteria hits screens on January 20.
Other recent additions to the winter simulcast lineup are: Date a Live III, The Quintessential Quintuplets, ENDRO!, and B-PROJECT-Zeccho. Date a Live III is out on January 11 and has not revealed its territories yet. Quintuplets is out on January 10 and will be available worldwide excluding Asia and the Middle East.
ENDRO! is out on January 12 and will be available in: North America, Latin America, UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Finally, B-PROJECT is out on January 11 and will be available in the U.S. and Canada.
Continuing Series:
One Piece
Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS
GeGeGe no Kitaro
Black Clover
BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
Case Closed
Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan
Meow Meow Japanese History
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
A Certain Magical Index III
Future Card Buddyfight Ace
CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD
Run with the Wind
Ace Attorney Season 2
Monster Strike the Animation
RADIANT
Fairy Tail Final Season
Sword Art Online Alicization
Hinomaru Sumo
Anisong Station
BONO BONO 3rd Season
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Here are the series receiving new international dubs:
In Another World with My Smartphone
Dub languages: German, Spanish, French, Portuguese
Interviews with Monster Girls
Dub languages: Spanish, Portuguese
Joker Game
Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese
Orange
Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese
Recovery of an MMO Junkie
Dub languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese, German
The Ancient Magus' Bride
Dub languages: German, Spanish, Portuguese