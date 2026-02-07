ROOSTER FIGHTER Anime English Dub Trailer Confirms Premiere Date And Time

Adult Swim's Toonami block is adding a fresh, feathered twist to its late-night lineup. Viz Media and Adult Swim released an English dub trailer for the upcoming anime adaptation of Shu Sakuratani's Rooster Fighter (Niwatori Fighter) manga, confirming the series will premiere Saturday, March 14th, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (technically March 15th for those on the West Coast). The 12-episode action-comedy will air weekly in English dub during the Toonami programming block.

The premise of this anime is gloriously absurd and wacky, which makes it interesting and a nice change up: Keiji is no ordinary rooster. He's humanity's last line of defense against towering monsters that threaten the world. Armed with a fierce battle cry of "Kokekokko!" and an unyielding spirit, this pint-sized hero takes on giants ten stories tall in over-the-top battles. The story mixes high-stakes action with slapstick humor, following Keiji as he protects his young chick Piyoko and allies like Elizabeth against demonic threats. Sakuratani's manga, which debuted on the Comiplex website in December 2020, has built a cult following for its ridiculous yet earnest tone, blending kaiju-scale fights with barnyard charm. Hero's Inc. has published 11 volumes in Japan as of January 2026, while Viz Media's English release reached its eighth volume in August 2025.

Here is your first look at the anime with the English dub trailer. The trailer showcases an explosive fight scene between a rooster and monster and plenty of clucking bravado. The trailer positions the series as a fun, violent palate cleanser for Toonami viewers:

The English dub features a solid cast led by Patrick Seitz as Keiji, bringing his signature gravelly intensity to the rooster's heroic lines. Luci Christian voices Elizabeth, Kimoy Lee takes Piyoko, Robbie Daymond plays Keisuke, and Roger Rose rounds out the main ensemble as Morio. Daisuke Suzuki directs at SANZIGEN, with Hiroshi Seko (known for Jujutsu Kaisen and Mob Psycho 100) handling series scripts. Joseph Chou and Sola Entertainment produce. The dub world premiered at New York Comic Con 2025, generating buzz for its energetic delivery and faithful capture of the manga's wild energy.

Viz Media holds worldwide rights for streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandising outside Japan, with Hero's Inc. managing those in the domestic market. Adult Swim will handle the U.S. broadcast, and Viz has teased additional streaming partners to be announced later.

Rooster Fighter stands out in the current anime landscape for leaning hard into its interesting premise. It's not subtle, but it delivers exactly what the title promises: a rooster that is fighting and punching way above his weight class against apocalyptic foes. The manga has earned praise for its dynamic artwork and commitment to escalating absurdity, and early reactions to the dub suggest the anime preserves that spirit. With Toonami's history of embracing offbeat titles alongside heavy hitters, this could become a sleeper hit for fans craving something different from the usual shonen fare.

The March 14th debut gives viewers a perfect excuse to stay up late or set the DVR. Whether you're in it for the monster-slaying rooster action or just the sheer novelty, Rooster Fighter looks ready to strut onto screens with confidence. Keep an eye on Viz and Adult Swim channels for more previews, as the countdown to midnight on March 14th is officially on. Will you be recording or staying up and watching it live? Let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments down below!