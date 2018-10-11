Crunchyroll Has Acquired Seventeen English Dubbed Anime Series
The Crunchyroll streaming service will be adding dozens of new English dubbed anime to its catalog, thanks to the finalization of the partnership with Funimation. Some popular titles include Mob Psycho 100 and Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World. Here is the list of the first 17 titles that join Crunchyroll's dubbed list:
Crunchyroll has updated its catalog of English dubbed anime with these seventeen titles joining the fray. Here is the complete list and more information on their addition.
A Centaur's Life
Alderamin on the Sky
AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue
Berserk
Brave Witches
Bungo Stray Dogs (season 1)
Chaos;Child
Hand Shakers
Hundred
Izetta: The Last Witch
Joker Game
Kan Colle
Love Tyrant
Magical Girl Raising Project
Masamune-kun's Revenge
Taboo Tattoo
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches
Crunchyroll has helped in the development of English dubbed anime with partners: BangZoom, Studiopolis, Funimation, Ocean and others not specified. The company states that it will be streaming the shows it helped developed and with English dubs now available, that makes six languages the company hosts.
