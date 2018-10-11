Crunchyroll Has Acquired Seventeen English Dubbed Anime Series

Crunchyroll has updated its catalog of English dubbed anime with these seventeen titles joining the fray. Here is the complete list and more information on their addition.

The Crunchyroll streaming service will be adding dozens of new English dubbed anime to its catalog, thanks to the finalization of the partnership with Funimation. Some popular titles include Mob Psycho 100 and Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World. Here is the list of the first 17 titles that join Crunchyroll's dubbed list:

A Centaur's Life

Alderamin on the Sky

AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue

Berserk

Brave Witches

Bungo Stray Dogs (season 1)

Chaos;Child

Hand Shakers

Hundred

Izetta: The Last Witch

Joker Game

Kan Colle

Love Tyrant

Magical Girl Raising Project

Masamune-kun's Revenge

Taboo Tattoo