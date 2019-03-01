Crunchyroll Has Revealed Its Winter 2019 Anime Simulcast Lineup
Winter 2019 has arrived and so have several new anime simulcasts with Crunchyroll. The site has revealed the official lineup that will premiere tomorrow with Boogiepop and Others. Here are the shows in the simulcast lineup: Boogiepop and Others, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka, Meiji Tokyo Renka, WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me, Kemono Friends 2, and Katana Maidens ~ Mini Toji.
The Crunchyroll site has a table or graph that breaks down how the shows will be airing and when fans can expect them. One of the titles that has been receiving positive word of mouth, The Rising of the Shield Hero, will be debuting its simulcast on January 9.
The site also has two other surprises that are not quite ready to be revealed yet. Their breakdown graph has two slots opened up with a question mark on top which basically means two new shows are coming but have not been revealed yet. What do you think the remaining two are?
