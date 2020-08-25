Crunchyroll Reveals New Membership Tiers that Introduce Offline Streaming and Concurrent Streams

The legal anime streaming site is offering two new tiers for U.S. paid members that allow up to four concurrent streams, offline viewing, and online shopping discounts.

Crunchyroll is restructuring their membership program by adding two different tiers with new benefits for paid members. Starting in early September, U.S. users of Crunchyroll will have four new membership options while international users will only have three.

The first is the "Free" membership, where users can still use the site without paying but will still receive ads while watching and get new simulcast episodes a week after they release. It's very similar to the current free option that Crunchyroll offers.

Next are the three options for paid members; "Fan", "Mega Fan", and "Ultimate Fan." The Fan membership is similar to the current Premium plan, costing $7.99 per month members gain access to ad-free streaming and all of Crunchyroll's library of manga and anime. Fan members also get simulcasts of new shows an hour after they broadcast in Japan.

The Mega Fan members gain all the Fan benefits with the added new features of "offline viewing" and allowing the account to stream four concurrent streams. They also get fifteen-dollars off a hundred dollar purchase from the Crunchyroll Store every three months. The Ultimate Fans get six concurrent streams, an annual swag bag, member only access to exclusive merch, and twenty-five-dollars off a hundred dollar purchase every three months.

The Mega Fan option will cost $9.99 per month, with the Ultimate Fan costing $14.99 per month. It's unknown if Crunchyroll will offer yearly plans like they did for Premium and Premium Plus for U.S members, or what will happen to those currently under the yearly option. Details on the offline viewing are also unknown

Meanwhile, the UK and English-speaking international territories won't get the store discount from the Mega Fan option and instead of an Ultimate Fan plan, there is an Annual Mega Fan plan where members can get a 16% discount of the Mega Fan plan if they pay annually instead of monthly. Those prices will vary from country to country.