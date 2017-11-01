Crunchyroll Set to Host "Anime Movie Night" At A Theater Near You!
Media distribution service, Crunchyroll, is teaming up with cinema advertisement company, Screenvision Media, and event cinema company, KAOS Connect, to bring you a quarterly series of theatrical screenings of your favorite anime films and episodes. The first event will launch this April.
Specific titles have not been announced yet, but the site is teasing, "some of the most popular anime titles, both new and classic." Behind-the-scenes features on anime production will also be shown during the events.
Now, settle in with a bucket of popcorn and check out this teaser video!
