Crunchyroll Streaming English, Spanish And Portuguese Dub Of KONOSUBA

Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has announced that it will be streaming the English, Spanish and Portuguese dub of the comedy fantasy anime series KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World. The company will be doing this for the series' first season only. Crunchyroll also announced other series with new dubs as well, exclusive to the site:

In Another World With My Smartphone - German, Spanish, French, and Portuguese

Interviews with Monster Girls - Spanish and Portuguese

Joker Game - Spanish, French, and Portuguese

Orange - Spanish, French, and Portuguese

Recovery of an MMO Junkie - Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German

The Ancient Magus' Bride - German, Spanish, and Portuguese

Takaomi Kanasaki is directing the upcoming film, Makoto Uezu is writing the script, Kouichi Kikuta is under character design and Masato Koda produces the music. As of right now, there is no information on the voice cast, whether the same people are coming back or an entirely new group is working on the project.

The anime adaptation's first season aired from January 2016 to March 2016 with a total of 10 episodes. The main voice cast is the following: Rie Takahsashi as Megumin, Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Satou, Sora Amamiya as Aqua and Ai Kayano as Lalatina Dustiness Ford. The second season aired from January 2017 to March 2017 and also counts with 10 episodes, same voice cast and same staff.

The novel series all theses projects are based on has been publishing since December 2012 and has 6 volumes out right now. Shousetsuka ni Narou publishes these books. As soon as more information on the movie pops up, we will let you know.

A dungeon-crawling video game based on the Konosuba - Gods' Blessing on This Wonderful World! light novel series is being developed. The game will be out on March 28, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Yen Press acquired the license for the light novel series Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, a spinoff series of the main Konosuba story that revolves around the explosion-obsessed spellcaster Megumin. This novel tells the story of the mage and her Crimson Magic Clan, full with the expected comedy. Releasing on June 18, 2019.







After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…