DAKAICHI: Anime Announced Home Video Releases And Official Episode Listing

" Takato Saijyo has reigned as the idol industry's "Most Handsome" for five years — that is, until freshman actor Junta Azumaya comes along. Takato was always considered brusque, while Azumaya's smile wins over admirers in comparison. The whole fiasco drives Takuto to overindulge in alcohol, and his actions catch the attention of the last person he wants to see. To his surprise, Azumaya uses this new info to blackmail Takuto for physical affection."

The strange storyline is tied to the manga, idol series, Hashigo Sakurabi's Dakaichi -I'm Being Harrassed By The Sexiest Man Of The Year-, which recently released its new anime series that has been doing quite well for itself. With creators that that worked on Saint Saiya Omega and Black Butler (Yoshimi Narita and Minako Shiba, respectively) working on directing and series composition; the series is off to a very great and competent start.