DAKAICHI: Anime Announced Home Video Releases And Official Episode Listing
"Takato Saijyo has reigned as the idol industry's "Most Handsome" for five years — that is, until freshman actor Junta Azumaya comes along. Takato was always considered brusque, while Azumaya's smile wins over admirers in comparison. The whole fiasco drives Takuto to overindulge in alcohol, and his actions catch the attention of the last person he wants to see. To his surprise, Azumaya uses this new info to blackmail Takuto for physical affection." The strange storyline is tied to the manga, idol series, Hashigo Sakurabi's Dakaichi -I'm Being Harrassed By The Sexiest Man Of The Year-, which recently released its new anime series that has been doing quite well for itself. With creators that that worked on Saint Saiya Omega and Black Butler (Yoshimi Narita and Minako Shiba, respectively) working on directing and series composition; the series is off to a very great and competent start.
Dakaichi, a successful idol based anime, has recently announced what the episode listing and home video releases would entail. Hit the jump for details!
According to the website, the series is already priming itself for the home video release. It is comfirmed that there will be home video releases and 13 total episodes for the first season. The first episode will be released on its own and then by two's after that. Expect the releases to come once a month between November if this year to May of next year. The series began on October 5th in Japan and being streamed as it airs on Crunchyroll. Excited for the home releases? Interestend in the show? Share your thoughts in the comments.
