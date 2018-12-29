DATE A LIVE III Anime Series Shares Its First Television Commercial

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming third season of harem mecha romance anime series, Date A Live , has revealed a new television commercial. Here is more information on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15-second television commercial for the upcoming third season of the harem drama anime series Date A Live. The video shows quick shots of different moments in the third season and does not spoil plot details, the end of the video gives information on broadcast scheduling.

The series premieres on January 11, 2019 in the following networks: AT-X, TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi and Sun TV.

Date A Live's season 3 will be directed by Keitarou Motonaga, Hideki Shirane is under series composition, Kouji Watanabe is the character designer, sweet ARMS performs the opening, Erii Yamazaki performs the ending theme and J.C.Staff is animating the season. Ayumi Mano joins the cast as the newest member and she will play the Seventh Spirit Natsumi. The key visual is a picture of Natsumi and her shadow.

Date A Live's second season aired from April 2014 to June 2014 with a total of 10 episodes and was produced by Kadokawa Shoten, AT-X and Nippon Columbia. Funimation has the English license and Production IMS did the animation. The light novel that inspired these media adaptations has been publishing since March 2011.

