DEMON SLAYER: Reveals New Limited Edition Blu-Ray Box Set

Demon Slayer is finally making its way to home video in an awesome new box set with bonus features! Hit the jump to check it all out!

With the Demon Slayer series completed, as of now, it was only a matter of time before the anime adaption of Koyoharu Gotouge's hit shonen series would be coming to home video. When the anime series released, last year, it was met with huge praise and a massive following. The viewers immediately fell in love with Tanjiro, on his journey to become a demon slayer and save his newly turned demon sister, while avenging the death of his family. As of now the series has had one season and a film on its way.

While no announcements have been made on if and when to expect a second season to the series, fans have been looking forwad to the upcoming Mugen Train movie. The film is set to be a continuation of the series and will feature some newly introduced characters, as well as the main cast. As of now, no official word on if this will be te last film, has been released. However, for fans who wish to bring their favorite show home, this is their lucky day!

A recent announcement has revelaed that the series will be releasing a brand new, limited edition, Blu-ray box set wit ha ton of special features! The series will be split into two volumes and feature cards, soundtrack CDs, audio commetnaries and art from character designer Akira Matsushima. The preorders are available now, through rightstuff for about $159.98, and standard editions of the series will also be coming and will be priced at $64.98. Make sure to check out the photo below for more details!





Excited for the home video release? Planning on saving up for a copy? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Vol.1 is set to release on June 3th, with the second limited edition releasing on November 24th! The standard editions will be this September for vol.1 and Next January for vol.2!