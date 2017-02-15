Other Headlines Pictures

DIABOLIK LOVERS II Dub Cast Announced By Sentai Filmworks!

Read on for details about Sentai Filmwork's Dub cast for Diabolik Lovers II, along with a sneak peak video of the series in English!

VanessaPalmer85 | 2/15/2017
Filed Under: "Other" | Source: Sentai Filmworks
Sentai Filmworks announced the cast for the English dub of Diabolik Lovers II: More, Blood (Diabolik Lovers More, Blood) sequel anime on Tuesday. They began streaming a clip that previews protagonist Yui Komori and four Mukami brothers. 





The main cast members for Yui and the Sakamaki brothers are returning from the first series.
 
Maggie Flecknoe as Yui Komori
Chris Patton as Ayato Sakamaki
Corey Hartzog as Kanato Sakamaki
Blake Shepard as Laito Sakamaki
Ty Mahany as Shu Sakamaki
David Wald as Reiji Sakamaki
Josh Grelle as Subaru Sakamaki
Adam Gibbs as Ruki Mukami
Bryson Baugus as Kou Mukami
Andrew Love as Yuma Mukami
Greg Ayres as Azusa Mukami
Josh Morrison as Carla Tsukinami
Houston Hayes as Shin Tsukinami
John Swasey as Karlheinz
Cynthia Martinez as Young Azusa
Natalie Rial as Justin
Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Christina
Robin Nennig as Melissa
Chelsea Ryan McCurdy as Young Yumak
Kris Saltiel as Rux
Shelley Calene-Black as Young Ruki
Aime Rivera as Young Shu
Brittney Karbowski as Young Kou
The dub will be directed by Christopher Ayres and written by David Wald. Additional voices include Shelley Calene-Black, Kira Vincent-Davis, Ned Gayle, Houston Hayes, Brittney Karbowski, Cynthia Martinez, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy, Carolyn Medrano, Josh Morrison, Robin Nennig, Natalie Rial, and Kris Saltiel.

Sentai Filmworks will release the series on March 28 on DVD and Blu-ray Disc.
 
The series premiered in September 2015 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
 
Sentai describes the story:
 
When Yui Komori’s father mysteriously moves abroad, he sends her to live in a new town with the six Sakamaki brothers. But behind their handsome faces lies a secret as twisted as their personalities- all six of them are vampires! Now, as she searches for a way to escape her captors, Yui finds herself uncovering secrets not only about them, but herself as well! Can Yui withstand the abuse of the sadistic Sakamaki clan, or will she become nothing more than a plaything for them to feed on?
 
Sentai Filmworks released the first television anime season on DVD with an English dub and subtitles in December.
 
