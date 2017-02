DIABOLIK LOVERS II Dub Cast Announced By Sentai Filmworks!

Read on for details about Sentai Filmwork's Dub cast for Diabolik Lovers II, along with a sneak peak video of the series in English!

Sentai Filmworks announced the cast for the English dub of Diabolik Lovers II: More, Blood (Diabolik Lovers More, Blood) sequel anime on Tuesday. They began streaming a clip that previews protagonist Yui Komori and four Mukami brothers.

The main cast members for Yui and the Sakamaki brothers are returning from the first series.