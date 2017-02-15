DIABOLIK LOVERS II Dub Cast Announced By Sentai Filmworks!

The main cast members for Yui and the Sakamaki brothers are returning from the first series.

Sentai Filmworks will release the series on March 28 on DVD and Blu-ray Disc.

The series premiered in September 2015 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sentai describes the story:



When Yui Komori’s father mysteriously moves abroad, he sends her to live in a new town with the six Sakamaki brothers. But behind their handsome faces lies a secret as twisted as their personalities- all six of them are vampires! Now, as she searches for a way to escape her captors, Yui finds herself uncovering secrets not only about them, but herself as well! Can Yui withstand the abuse of the sadistic Sakamaki clan, or will she become nothing more than a plaything for them to feed on?

Sentai Filmworks released the first television anime season on DVD with an English dub and subtitles in December.

The dub will be directed by Christopher Ayres and written by David Wald. Additional voices include Shelley Calene-Black, Kira Vincent-Davis, Ned Gayle, Houston Hayes, Brittney Karbowski, Cynthia Martinez, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy, Carolyn Medrano, Josh Morrison, Robin Nennig, Natalie Rial, and Kris Saltiel.