DIGIMON ADVENTURE: New Reboot Series Announces Crunchyroll Release

The new reboot to Digimon Adventure is getting ready to release a brand new reboot series of the classic anime. With that a brand new streaming announcement has come for fans. Hit the jump for more!

Tai and Agumon are back and reinvigorated for a whole new generation. Digimon Adventure: is a reboot to the original series and puts the original digidestined back to the beginning with a mildy altered origin to the original series, now ttaking place in present day 2020. Even with a new series the spirit is stil the same and a new generation of viewers will be able to see just how strong the bond between he and Agumon really is!

After the massively successful conclusion of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, many older fans of the series thought the conclusion to this era was over, however with this reboot series it appears that Digimon is going to be coming back and be even strogner than before! Aside from the return, a new trading card game has been announced for this spring.

Another new announcement has also come from the series, stating that it would also be stremaing on Crunchyroll ahead of its premiere this weekend! The reboot premiere is set to stream on the platform worldwide, to the excitement and happiness of many subscribers.





Excited for the new series? Happy to be able to stream it online? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Digimon Adventure: is set to premiere, in Japan, this Sunday and worldwide on Crunchyroll, this Saturday!