DOREAMON: New Trailer Revealed For The Upcoming Film

A new trailer and visual for the upcoming Doraemon animated film has been released. Hit the jump to check it out all of the cool footage!

The second, and most recent trailer for the 39th Doraemon film was recently unveiled by the staff at Eiga. Along with the trailer a brand new visual was shown as well. According to the film, Doraemon the movie: Chronicle of the Moon Exploration, "...the story relates to the Japanese folkloric belief that a rabbit resides on the moon. The film is set on the moon and centers on strong friendships bound together by the "ability to believe." Luna is a mysterious girl who lives on the far side of the moon. Diabolo and his subordinate Goddard stand in the way of Nobita and his friends on their moon exploration journey." The film with feature a new character, as well, named Luka, voiced by Junko Minagawa. Check out the new trailer and visual below!







The trailer featured the film features its theme song, "The Gift" performed by the band

Dai Hirai

. Excited for the new movie? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

Doraemon the movie: Chronicle of the Moon Exploration

, premiers in Japan on March 1st.