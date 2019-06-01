DOUKYONIN WA HIZA, TOKIDOKI, ATAMA NO UE Is Listed With 12 Episodes

The official My Housemate Is on My Lap, But Sometimes on My Head website has revealed the amount of episodes the first season of the upcoming series will have. The anime is listed with 12 episodes and will have three home video releases.
Staff
Director - Kaoru Suzuki
Series Composition - Hitomi Mieno
Opening Theme - Unkonwn World by Schrodinger's Cat adding Kotringo
Ending Theme - Kimi no Tonari Watashi no Basho by Yoshino Nanjo
Studio - Zero-G
Cast
Haruka Yamazaki as Haru
Kensho Ono as Subaru Mikazuki
Ayumu Murase as Hachi
Kenjirou Tsuda as Roku
Yoshiki Nakajima as Yuugo Oukami
Chika Anzai as nana Oukami
Shun Horie as Hiroto Yasaka
Hiro Shimono as Atsushi Kawase
Tomokazu Sugita
Hisako Tojo
Megumi Toyoguchi
Daisuke Ono
The manga series that inspired this anime is written by Tunami Minatuki, llustrated by As Futatsuya and serialized in the Comic Polaris magazine by Flex Comix. It has been publishing since June 4, 2015 and has 25 chapters out right now.
Novelist Subaru Mikazuki, who is shy and not good with other people, and Haru, the cat that has been living a severe stray life. This is a story of them suddenly living together and describes the happiness of living together from both point of views.
Doukyonin wa Hiza Tokidoki Atama no Ue hits screens on January 9, 2019
