Authors Minatuki, Tunami, Futatsuya and As' comedy slice of life anime adaptation, Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue , is listed with 12 episodes for its first season. Here is more.

The official My Housemate Is on My Lap, But Sometimes on My Head website has revealed the amount of episodes the first season of the upcoming series will have. The anime is listed with 12 episodes and will have three home video releases.

Staff

Director - Kaoru Suzuki

Series Composition - Hitomi Mieno

Opening Theme - Unkonwn World by Schrodinger's Cat adding Kotringo

Ending Theme - Kimi no Tonari Watashi no Basho by Yoshino Nanjo

Studio - Zero-G

Cast

Haruka Yamazaki as Haru

Kensho Ono as Subaru Mikazuki

Ayumu Murase as Hachi

Kenjirou Tsuda as Roku

Yoshiki Nakajima as Yuugo Oukami

Chika Anzai as nana Oukami

Shun Horie as Hiroto Yasaka

Hiro Shimono as Atsushi Kawase

Tomokazu Sugita

Hisako Tojo

Megumi Toyoguchi

Daisuke Ono