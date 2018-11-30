DOUKYONIN WA HIZA, TOKIDOKI, ATAMA NO UE Reveals New Promotional Video

The official avex pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.57 minute trailer for the upcoming comedy slice of life anime series Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue. The video introduces new characters as well as their voice actors, gives new scenes from the series, staff/cast listings and information on the networks broadcasting it.



The networks broadcasting the show are: AT-X, ABC Asahi Broadcasting, TOKYO MX and BS11. The anime has a release date of January 9, 2019 and will be airing every Wednesday. Here is the staff and cast behind the new production.



Staff

Director - Kaoru Suzuki

Series Composition - Hitomi Mieno

Opening Theme - Unkonwn World by Schrodinger's Cat adding Kotringo

Ending Theme - Kimi no Tonari Watashi no Basho by Yoshino Nanjo

Studio - Zero-G



Cast

Haruka Yamazaki as Haru

Kensho Ono as Subaru Mikazuki

Ayumu Murase as Hachi

Kenjirou Tsuda as Roku

Yoshiki Nakajima as Yuugo Oukami

Chika Anzai as nana Oukami

Shun Horie as Hiroto Yasaka

Hiro Shimono as Atsushi Kawase



The manga series that inspired this anime is written by Tunami Minatuki, llustrated by As Futatsuya and serialized under Comic Polaris. It has been publishing since June 4, 2015 and has 25 chapters out right now.





Novelist Subaru Mikazuki, who is shy and not good with other people, and Haru, the cat that has been living a severe stray life. This is a story of them suddenly living together and describes the happiness of living together from both point of views.

Doukyonin wa Hiza Tokidoki Atama no Ue hits screens on January 9, 2019