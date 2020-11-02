DRIFTING DRAGONS: Newly Released Promo Teases Upcoming Arc

The Giraud Arc is coming to the new Drifting Dragons anime. Hit the jump to check out the brand new promo video for the upcoming arc!

It looks like Taku Kuwabara's dragon hunting series, Drifting Dragons, is a series that has just started its own anime and, as of now, is running five episodes strong. The series began to publish digitally on 2017 and has been running since. However, it looks like some new and exciting things are coming to the anime with one of its earliest arcs hitting the airwaves.



The Giraud arc looks to be starting with the shows sixth episode. The arc will cover moments like characters Katja and Giraud meeting. Make sure to check out the brand new promo video below!







Excited for the new arc? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Drifting Dragons continues to air in Japan and also streams on Netflix!

