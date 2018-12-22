DR.STONE Anime Series Has Released A New Trailer And Cast Members
The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 32-second trailer for the upcoming adventure anime series Dr. STONE. This is the first trailer the series has gotten and it shows a quick shot of the main man himself just talking to the camera. The series has a July 2019 release date.
The upcoming anime adaptation of author Riichiro Inagaki's adventure manga series, Dr.STONE, has shared its first trailer and cast members. Here is more information.
A few days ago we reported a small preview of a new visual for the series, however, the full version has now been released. Check it out down below to see the complete image. The image has the protagonist hold an emblematic flash containing a mysterious blue liquid. The image just states "Dr.STONE" and is not revealing anything.
Cast
Yuusuke Kobayashi as Senkuu
Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Ooki
Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa
Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishiou
Staff
Studio - TMS Entertainment
Original Character Design - Boichi
The manga series started publishing on March 6, 2017 and has 7 volumes out right now. It is publishing under the Jump Comics imprint and Viz Media has the English license. Viz currently has 2 volumes on sale right now and the third volume will be out on January 1, 2019. It is available for pre-ordering with a price tag of $9.99. The company also has a free sample for fans to read before buying it. Keep it here for the latest on Dr.STONE.
The science-fiction adventure follows two boys struggle to revive humanity after a mysterious crisis has left everyone in the world turned to stone for several millennia.
Dr.STONE is out on July 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]