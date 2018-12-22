DR.STONE Anime Series Has Released A New Trailer And Cast Members

The upcoming anime adaptation of author Riichiro Inagaki's adventure manga series, Dr.STONE , has shared its first trailer and cast members. Here is more information.

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 32-second trailer for the upcoming adventure anime series Dr. STONE. This is the first trailer the series has gotten and it shows a quick shot of the main man himself just talking to the camera. The series has a July 2019 release date.



A few days ago we reported a small preview of a new visual for the series, however, the full version has now been released. Check it out down below to see the complete image. The image has the protagonist hold an emblematic flash containing a mysterious blue liquid. The image just states "Dr.STONE" and is not revealing anything.



Cast

Yuusuke Kobayashi as Senkuu

Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Ooki

Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa

Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishiou



Staff

Studio - TMS Entertainment



Studio - TMS Entertainment

The manga series started publishing on March 6, 2017 and has 7 volumes out right now. It is publishing under the Jump Comics imprint and Viz Media has the English license. Viz currently has 2 volumes on sale right now and the third volume will be out on January 1, 2019. It is available for pre-ordering with a price tag of $9.99. The company also has a free sample for fans to read before buying it. Original Character Design - Boichi