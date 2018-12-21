DR.STONE Anime Series Has Shared A Small Visual Preview
The Spy_0taku Twitter account has shared a new visual preview for the Dr.Stone anime adaptation of author Riichiro Inagaki's manga series. The preview has the protagonist hold an emblematic flash containing a mysterious blue liquid. The image just states "Dr.STONE" and is not revealing anything. However, this is just a small part of a "full" version of the visual. Keep it here for the latest on Dr.STONE.
The upcoming anime adaptation of author Riichiro Inagaki's adventure manga series, Dr.Stone, has shared a small visual preview. Here is more information on the series.
The manga series started publishing on March 6, 2017 and has 7 volumes out right now. It is publishing under the Jump Comics imprint and Viz Media has the English license. Viz currently has 2 volumes on sale right now and the third volume will be out on January 1, 2019. It is available for pre-ordering with a price tag of $9.99. The company also has a free sample for fans to read before buying it.
The science-fiction adventure follows two boys struggle to revive humanity after a mysterious crisis has left everyone in the world turned to stone for several millennia.
Dr.STONE is out on July 2019
