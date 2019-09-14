 DR.STONE: New 25 Minute Behind The Scenes Documentary Released
Dr. Stone's new anime has been a huge hit among fans. Now a new behind the scenes doc has been released to see the creative process for the show. Hit the jump to check it out!

9/14/2019
When the Dr. Stone anime released, fans clamored for the new and awesome story and it reached such a height, that the programming block Toonami immediately picked the series up to be released in the west. Recently, Crunchyroll released a new behind the scenes video about the creative workings of the Dr. Stone anime.The special clocks in at around 25 minutes and features interviews from creators Shinya Iino from TMS Entertainment and producer Shusuke Katagiri.The video can be viewed below!



Dr. Stone is still being released and has been continually shown on Crunchyroll, Toonami and in Japan. Deciding to get into the show? Learned something new about hte series? Share yoru thoughts in the comments!
