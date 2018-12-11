DYNAMIC CHORD Series Inspires A Stage Play For 2019

The official DYNAMIC CHORD Twitter account has announced that the musical-themed franchise is getting a stage play adaptation scheduled to premiere next year, there is no specific month. The announcement tweet did not say anything else apart from the reveal of the stage play, although it is stated that details will be announced at a later date. Whenever something pops up, we will let you know.



The franchise started off as a Windows game back in December 26, 2014, developed and published by Honeybee Black. Two years later, Dynamic Chord V Edition came out and included new additions to the game, making the scope bigger and giving players more content to enjoy. The anime series ran from October 5, 2017 to December 22, 2017 with 12 episodes. Shigenori Kageyama directed it, Studio Pierrot animated the project and Sentai Filmworks holds the English license and the show can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles.