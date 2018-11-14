EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION 2 Anime Film Shares Its First 10 Minutes

Studio Bones' adventure drama mecha sci-fi anime film, Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution , has released its first 10 minutes. Here is the full video and more information on the film.

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts Channel YouTube channel has uploaded a new 9.45 minute video of the upcoming anime film Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution. These are the first 10 minutes of the second film in the trilogy. This is an obvious spoiler warning but fans need to be sure that this video is straight from the movie, if you do not want to know anything about it, do not watch the clip.

This second movie premiered in Japan on November 10 and Funimation will distribute the film in the United States on 2019. Shigeru Fujita and Ayumi Kurashima are animation directors, Kenta Yokoya is the mechanical animation director, Takuhito Kusanagi and Fumihiro Katagai are designers. Ami Koshimizu is voicing Anemone and Kaori Nazuka voices Eureka.

The film trilogy is directed by Tomoki Kyouda, kazuhiro Wakabayashi is the sound director, Dai Sato writes the script and RUANN has a theme song performance. There has been no opening theme revealed yet, the ending theme is There's No Ending by RUANN.