EX-ARM: Anime Series Announced To Premier Sometime Next Year

A recent announcement has come from artist Shinya Komi, that his series,, will be coming to TV screens as an anime very soon. The story follows Akira Natsume, after his mind is the only thing saved after a traffic accident. Akira's mind is then placed inside of a weapon and while working with the police's EX-ARM division, Akira fights to get his body and memories back.The series began in 2015 and has been running since, with 14 compiled volumes. The series has been a success and while a set release date has not been revealed yet, the series has revealed that it will premier sometime in 2020. Excited for? Share your thoughts in the comments!