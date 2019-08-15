 EX-ARM: Anime Series Announced To Premier Sometime Next Year
The manga a series Ex-Arm has officially been revealed to have a TV anime in development! Hit the jump for more details on the series.

marvelfreek94 | 8/15/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
A recent announcement has come from artist Shinya Komi, that his series, Ex-Arm, will be coming to TV screens as an anime very soon. The story follows Akira Natsume, after his mind is the only thing saved after a traffic accident. Akira's mind is then placed inside of a weapon and while working with the police's EX-ARM division, Akira fights to get his body and memories back.


The series began in 2015 and has been running since, with 14 compiled volumes. The series has been a success and while a set release date has not been revealed yet, the series has revealed that it will premier sometime in 2020. Excited for Ex-Arm? Share your thoughts in the comments!
