FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL III. SPRING SONG Announces New 4D Screening Of The Film This Fall

Following the massively successful release of Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel iii. Spring Song , a brand new 4D screening will be coming to Japanese screens later this year! Hit the jump for more info!

The Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel trilogy has been releasing its films since October of 2017, and each enjoyed substantial success at the box office. Since then, both the first and second films had just as successful releases in North America and Canada from 2017-2019.

However, the third film in the trilogy, Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel iii. Spring Song, had a lot more opposition to deal with before its official premiere. As its initial release began to approach, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the film to delay to later in the summer; however, on August 15th, the film was officially released at number 1 in the Japanese box office.

Following such a great release after the shutdowns from the pandemic, the film's official website revealed that the movie would be released, yet again, this September! The main difference being that for 82 theaters in Japan, the re-release will be a 4D showing!

Considering how thankful everyone must have been to have a new movie during these trying times, it must be amazing to have such an epic re-release. We would love to hear your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





Continuing from the previous film's events, the film will follow Shirou Emiya as he faces the remaining participants in the conclusion of the Holy Grail War.



Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel iii. Spring Song will release in 4D in Japan on September 4th!