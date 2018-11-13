FIRE FORCE Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

There were rumors that Atsushi Okubo's Fire Force manga would be getting an anime adaptation. We reported a domain being listed for the series but now it is confirmed that the series is getting an anime. The anime has shared a new promotional image that is now announcing the new show. There is no information on the specifics of the anime, we do not know what staff and cast will be working on this. Although, fans chatting in Twitter want studio Bones to be handling the animation. As soon as there is more on this story, we will let you know.

Fire Force is written and illustrated by Atsushi Okubo and it tells the story of fire brigades fighting this mysterious force known as spontaneous human combustion where humans become living infernos called Infernals. The story follows Shinra Kusakabe, a.k.a Devil's Footprints, he can ignite his feet at will and is one of the best at the Special Fire Force Company 8. The story revolves around the battles between Infernals and humans.