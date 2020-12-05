FOOD WARS! THE FIFTH PLATE: Anime Series Announces When To Expect New Episodes

After the multiple delays of series, due to COVID-19, one show has decided to announce when to expect new episodes. Hit the jump for more info on when to expect new episodes of Food Wars! The Fifth Plate.

One of the unsung heroes in anime has been the series Food Wars!, the frnachise has always been a massive hit in Japan and never showed any signs in stopping. While having an audience in the West, it has yet to catch on as much as in Japan, but that doesn't mean the show is anything less than a staple of modern anime.

The series' fifth season, Food Wars! The Fifth Plate, began to air this past April and was a major hit with fans. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread much faster in Japan, it was revealed that the series would have to go on a broadcast delay and has been forced to rebroadcast the fourth season, in the meantime. At the time, the team stated that they would release more information on May 15th.

Thankfully, the staff to the series is very vocal with giving information to fans; with the series Twitter profile announcing a better idea of when to expect a return. Not only was the announcement given a few days early, but it was also stated that the rest of the series is hoping to air "in or after July 2020!" Hopefully this remains true as it can give fans something to look forward to in these stressful times.





