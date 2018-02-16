FREEBIE FRIDAY: YURI!!! ON ICE, SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR & SHIN GODZILLA Giveaway!
Oh boy do we have an amazing giveaway this week! This week we are giving away YURI!!! ON ICE, SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR (Seasons 1 & 2) and SHIN GODZILLA on Blu-Ray!
About YURI!!! ON ICE:
Yuri!!! on ICE The Complete Series - BD/DVD Combo - LE In Stock After suffering a humiliating loss at the Grand Prix Final, Japan's number one skater, Yuri Katsuki, is ready to hang up his skates for good. But when his idol and five-time champion Victor Nikiforov offers to be his coach, Yuri's put on a trek for gold and to discover the true meaning of victory! Together, they'll face skaters from around the world while discovering where their true feelings lie.
About SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR:
Once upon a time in the Kingdom of Tanbarun, there lived an independent young woman with beautiful red hair. A skilled herbalist by trade, Shirayuki used her knowledge of plants and medicine to heal the people of her city. But when her apple-red hair drew the unwanted attention of the devious Prince Raj, she was left with two options become his unwilling concubine, or leave her home forever. In the dead of night, she cut her hair and escaped to the neighboring kingdom of Clarines where she was found by a kind young man named Zen. The mysterious stranger turned out to be none other than the dashing prince of her newfound kingdom. And with his protection, Shirayuki was finally free to chase her dreams. Now, she's set her sights on becoming a royal court herbalist and it will take a lot more than poisoned apples, scheming lords, and challenging exams to stand in her way.
About SHIN GODZILLA:
It’s a peaceful day in Japan when a strange fountain of water erupts in the bay, causing panic to spread among government officials. At first, they suspect only volcanic activity, but one young executive dares to wonder if it may be something different… something alive. His worst nightmare comes to life when a massive, gilled monster emerges from the deep and begins tearing through the city, leaving nothing but destruction in its wake. As the government scrambles to save the citizens, a rag-tag team of volunteers cuts through a web of red tape to uncover the monster’s weakness and its mysterious ties to a foreign superpower. But time is not on their side—the greatest catastrophe to ever befall the world is about to evolve right before their very eyes.
