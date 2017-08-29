FUNIMATION Needs Your Help With Hurricane Harvey Relief
Funimation, the Texas based company that we all know and love is reaching out to anime fans across the US and worldwide. Many know that Hurricane Harvey has hit texas hard and has already claimed the lives of 5 people. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has activated 4,000 national and state guard members to help with the aftermath of Harvey.
Funimation is calling upon all of us to help with the relief efforts in Texas after Hurricane Harvey hit land. Read on after the jump.
Today, Funimation called upon all of us to donate to the relief efforts in Texas. They themselves are making a sizable donation and will match the first $25,000 from fans. Their full statement and video can be seen and watched below.
The devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey is enormous and continues to impact people across the Gulf. Funimation is based in Texas, and here we are witnessing neighbors helping neighbors in heroic acts of bravery — we want to help.
Join us in helping Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and donate here now.
We don't know when the storm will let up, but we do know that right now people are without basic needs. Some have lost everything and people will be affected for years to come. Funimation is donating $10,000 towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Funimation will also match the first $25,000 raised through this campaign. Contributing at any level matters. Funds will immediately help the organizations and the people on the ground.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]