GIVEN: Anime Film Releases Brand New Trailer And The Movie's Theme Song

The love story about music that brings two people together Given has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming film and the movie's theme song along with it! Hit the jump for new footage!

Sometimes a person's passions can wane or become nonexistent as time goes on. It could be due to age or, typically, a general lack of drive or desire to continue them. However, there has been evidence to suggest that sometimes one person can change all of that.

Initially, the Given anime series began as a boys-love manga in Shinshokan's Cheri + magazine. From that manga, the boys-love anime label Blue-Lynx has been producing the series, which also streamed on Crunchyroll.

The success of the anime helped in making the upcoming film a reality, releasing with the same title but instead focusing on adult characters in a band. At first, the film was going to release in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been forced to move to August.

Recently, a brand new trailer for the film has been released that showcases the new theme song "Only Our Theme Song" by centimillimental. Make sure to check out the trailer below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!





Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.



Given is coming to theaters in Japan on August 22nd!