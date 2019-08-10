GKIDS Releasing Animated Film WHITE SNAKE In New York, Los Angeles, And Additional Markets
From Directors Amp Wong and Ji Zhao comes GKIDS first Chinese Animated Film, White Snake. The film was an official selection at Annecy Film Festival as well as Animation Is Film Festival, and now more viewers will be able to experience the stunning tale as it will be available in American markets soon.
It looks like GKIDS will be releasing their first Chinese Animated Film, White Snake in American markets soon. Read on for the details of where and when you can see this take on the classic legend!
All of the markets are yet to be announced, although we now know that White Snake will indeed be released in Los Angeles on November 15 and New York on November 29.
Check out the trailer and synopsis for White Snake below and let us know what you think. Will you be checking it out?
From Light Chaser Animation, one of China’s premiere animation studios, comes a visually stunning new take on a classic legend. One day a young woman named Blanca is saved by Xuan, a snake catcher from a nearby village. She has lost her memory, and together they go on a journey to discover her real identity, developing deeper feelings for one another along the way. But as they learn more about her past, they uncover a darker plot of supernatural forces vying for power, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Conceived as a prequel to one of the most ancient and enduring stories in Chinese history, White Snake presents a sumptuous tale of trickster demons, deadly mythical beasts, assassins, wuxia action, and the promise of eternal love.
GKIDS will release White Snake in Los Angeles on November 15 at the Landmark Nuart, and in New York on November 29 at City Cinemas, as well as various additional markets.
